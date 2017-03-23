BRP posts stronger Q4 results, above ...

BRP posts stronger Q4 results, above analyst estimates

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

BRP Inc. of Valcourt, Que., had $136.6 million or $1.22 per share of net income in its fourth-quarter ended Jan. 31. That compares with a year-earlier loss of $28.7 million or 25 cents per share in the comparable period last year. BRP's revenue was up 17.7 per cent to $1.31 billion, which was above the estimate of $1.22 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security... Mar 20 Dominique Mohammed 2
News Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e... Mar 20 Ben Dover - Spartans 1
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Mar 17 lint 2
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,... Mar 15 similar to bleach 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,612 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC