BRP posts stronger Q4 results, above analyst estimates

BRP Inc. of Valcourt, Que., had $136.6 million or $1.22 per share of net income in its fourth-quarter ended Jan. 31. That compares with a year-earlier loss of $28.7 million or 25 cents per share in the comparable period last year. BRP's revenue was up 17.7 per cent to $1.31 billion, which was above the estimate of $1.22 billion.

