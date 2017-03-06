Boustan restaurant's NDG location damaged in Molotov attack
SPVM officers responding to another call near the Boustan located near the corner of Grand Blvd. and Sherbrooke saw the fire at 1:20 a.m. "Officers were responding to another call and on their way there on Sherbrooke St., they saw there was a fire inside that restaurant, so from there they stopped," explain Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. The two officers saw two people near the scene.
