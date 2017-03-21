Body found on side of Highway 13 in Laval
The body of a young man was found Tuesday by the side of Highway 13 northbound in Laval. Police say the victim, a young man, had been kidnapped from a Tutti Fruiti restaurant, situated in the Mega-Centre Notre-Dame in Sainte-Dorothee, a district in the western tip of Laval, a short time earlier.
