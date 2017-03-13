Bobby Bazini's breakout season

Bobby Bazini is bringing a seven-piece band and a new album to the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Wednesday, March 22. Bobby Bazini's breakout journey is well underway, and it will see him touch down in Cranbrook on Wednesday, March 22. The songwriter, musician and singer from Mont Laurier, Quebec, has been making a big splash in Eastern Canada, with a style rooted in sounds like Marvin Gaye, whose voice Bazini's is not unlike, and songwriters like Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash.

