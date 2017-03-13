B.C. Mounties investigating 3 deaths in northeastern community of Moberly Lake
Investigators say Mounties from the Chetwynd detachment discovered the bodies in a home in the Lakeview subdivision after responding to a report of a disturbance Friday morning. An RCMP release says members of the force's Victims Assistance Service have been at the scene helping those affected by the incident.
