At 50, the Louis-Hippolyte La Fontain...

At 50, the Louis-Hippolyte La Fontaine bridge-tunnel still a world-class wonder

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

It wasn't like Montreal didn't have enough mega-projects on the go when the Louis-Hippolyte La Fontaine bridge-tunnel was added to the mix in 1963. The structure, which opened 50 years ago today, was built during the same period that saw the construction of Montreal's Metro system, Expo 67, the Turcot Interchange, along with the DA©carie, Bonaventure and Ville-Marie expressways.

Quebec, Canada

