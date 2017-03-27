Annapolis Royal mayor upset CBC docu-drama rewrites history

The mayor of Canada's first permanent European settlement is more than a little upset about how the CBC changed history March 26. Bill MacDonald said a CBC mini-series wipes out three years of history, the multicultural origins of modern Canada, and his town's designation as the Cradle of Canada. "I am very troubled that the CBC has misrepresented Canadian history in the first episode of its television mini-series: 'Canada: The Story of Us,'" MacDonald said on his mayor's Facebook page March 27. "In the first episode aired last night, the CBC incorrectly asserts that Samuel de Champlain built the first European settlement in 1608 - a fortified habitation that would become Quebec City."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.