Ancient Nunavut Inuk rises again to teach us about the past
Meet Nuvumiutaq, a replica of an 800-year-old Thule man, believed to be about 40 when he died near Arctic Bay. His remains, and burial artifacts, were found in 1959 and formed the basis for this model, included in an new exhibit on the history of Canada's Indigenous peoples, open to the public this July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Wed
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Wed
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC