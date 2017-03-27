Ancient Nunavut Inuk rises again to t...

Ancient Nunavut Inuk rises again to teach us about the past

Read more: Nunatsiaq News

Meet Nuvumiutaq, a replica of an 800-year-old Thule man, believed to be about 40 when he died near Arctic Bay. His remains, and burial artifacts, were found in 1959 and formed the basis for this model, included in an new exhibit on the history of Canada's Indigenous peoples, open to the public this July.

