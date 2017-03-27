'An exceptional night': Quebec City m...

'An exceptional night': Quebec City mosque targeted in deadly shooting hosts solidarity dinner

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: CBC News

About 300 people are expected to gather tonight at a hotel in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood for the solidarity dinner. The Quebec City mosque targeted by a lone gunman this past January is hosting a "dinner of hope" to honour the victims of the deadly shooting and show solidarity with their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Wed chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Wed Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Families question value of missing, murdered wo... Mar 28 Priorities Not St... 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security... Mar 20 Dominique Mohammed 2
News Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e... Mar 20 Ben Dover - Spartans 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC