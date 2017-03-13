Alberta Progressive Conservatives set to pick new leader at delegated convention
Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney is running against Alberta PC legislature member Richard Starke and party member Byron Nelson. The leadership race has been dominated by Kenney's plan to fold up the PCs to merge with the Wildrose party.
