Agropur launches first-ever masterbrand campaign
The national campaign is intended to drive awareness for the Quebec-based dairy co-operative that markets 17 different brands on behalf of more than 3,300 dairy farmers in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Natrel milk products, Oka cheese and Iogo yogurt are among its most visible labels.
