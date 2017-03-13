Agropur launches first-ever masterbra...

Agropur launches first-ever masterbrand campaign

1 hr ago Read more: Marketing

The national campaign is intended to drive awareness for the Quebec-based dairy co-operative that markets 17 different brands on behalf of more than 3,300 dairy farmers in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Natrel milk products, Oka cheese and Iogo yogurt are among its most visible labels.

Quebec, Canada

