Advocates doubt Trump administration will act to stem flow of migrants across Canada-U.S. border
The crossing of migrants into Canada that has now become a thorny issue on the U.S.'s northern frontier was certainly not on horizon until recently. As the new administration trumpeted its new ironfisted approach toward immigrants and refugees, the public and media attention focused on the wall to be built between the United States and Mexico, as well as the executive orders to keep Muslims out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Thu
|Alex
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Mar 9
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|Mar 8
|fvb
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|Mar 7
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|Mar 7
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|Mar 7
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC