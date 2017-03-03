Add your comment
A representative from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen addressed LaGrange City Council on Tuesday night regarding a national bill that is currently under review that would require two-man crews on the estimated 20 to 25 trains that pass through the city every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LaGrange Daily News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Feb 21
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Feb 20
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC