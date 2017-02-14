Your risk of heart attack spikes after winter snowstorms, shovelling snow: Canadian study
'Tis the season of sub-zero temperatures, driveways full of snow, and unfriendly wind chill. Global News looks at four health risks the brutal winter weather brings our way.
