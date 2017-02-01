Worshipers return to grisly Quebec mosque shooting scene
Mourning members of the Muslim community stepped over gobs of blood and walked past bullet-riddled walls to resume their prayers on bloodstained carpets at the Centre Culturel Islamique de QuA©bec. Mosque vice president Mohamed Labidi said he also opened the center to the public so people could see the signs of terror allegedly wrought by 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette.
