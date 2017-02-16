Women and girls remembered in annual ...

Women and girls remembered in annual march (7 photos)About 150 people ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: SooToday

Margaret Neveau speaks during the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Memorial and March held Feb. 14, 2017 in front of the Sault Ste. Marie Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Feb 11 BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 1
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... Feb 9 its yer tax cash 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC