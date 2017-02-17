With open arms, Mounties help refugee...

With open arms, Mounties help refugees who walked across the Canadian border

Politicians are divided on how to respond to the growing number of people crossing into Quebec on foot to claim refugee status Last Saturday, the Mounties arrested a Syrian family of three in Hemmingford, Que., a town just north of the border with the state of Vermont, after they crossed to apply for refugee status. Four days later, the RCMP arrested a woman and a baby who had crossed in deep snow from New York state.

Quebec, Canada

