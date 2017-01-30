Why Quebec City mosque shooting suspect may not face terrorism charges
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have called the shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday that left six people dead a "terrorist attack," while others have qualified it as a "hate crime." It's a debate Quebec's Muslim community is watching closely, but legal experts say it's one that will have little impact on the kind of sentence the accused shooter Alexandre Bissonnette might face if convicted.
