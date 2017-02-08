Why a Canadian Imam's Eulogy Is Drawing Praise - Even From J.K. Rowling
Imam Hassan Guillet surprised mourners at a funeral for three victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting which left 6 dead and several others wounded, some critically, by expressing empathy for the shooter himself. His eulogy was praised online by many in the days following, including an appreciative tweet by no less than JK Rowling.
