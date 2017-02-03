Whites risk marginalization, suspect ...

Whites risk marginalization, suspect told friends 24 hours before Quebec mosque shooting

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Alexandre Bissonnette, shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page, was charged Monday in connection with the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque. Alexandre Bissonnette expressed fears that the white race risked being marginalized by immigration, in a Facebook exchange roughly 24 hours before he was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead, said a man who called himself a "good friend" of Bissonnette's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... 1 hr WolvesPhartss 2
News Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o... Fri TVO 1
News The New World Order Hits Quebec City Fri BennyD 1
News Canada's response to a mosque massacre Feb 1 Jock Parisol - Bl... 2
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... Jan 31 Tm Cln 27
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... Jan 31 extreme vetting 5
Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero Jan 31 no shock here 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC