Whites risk marginalization, suspect told friends 24 hours before Quebec mosque shooting

Alexandre Bissonnette, shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page, was charged Monday in connection with the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque. Alexandre Bissonnette expressed fears that the white race risked being marginalized by immigration, in a Facebook exchange roughly 24 hours before he was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead, said a man who called himself a "good friend" of Bissonnette's.

