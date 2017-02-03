Whites risk marginalization, suspect told friends 24 hours before Quebec mosque shooting
Alexandre Bissonnette, shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page, was charged Monday in connection with the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque. Alexandre Bissonnette expressed fears that the white race risked being marginalized by immigration, in a Facebook exchange roughly 24 hours before he was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead, said a man who called himself a "good friend" of Bissonnette's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|1 hr
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|Fri
|TVO
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|Fri
|BennyD
|1
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Feb 1
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 31
|Tm Cln
|27
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|Jan 31
|extreme vetting
|5
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|Jan 31
|no shock here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC