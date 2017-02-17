We're waiting for you': Mother of missing Quebec woman makes plea, triples reward for information
The parents of a Quebec City woman who mysteriously vanished nine years ago appealed to the public once more to help them know what happened to their daughter. Marilyn Bergeron was 24 when she disappeared on Feb. 17, 2008, from the family home in the Quebec City area.
