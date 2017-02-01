Vignettes of the victims from last week's mosque attack in Quebec

Details have emerged about some of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque attack on Jan. 29. Here is some information about them: Ibrahima Barry: The father of four was a dedicated family man who was always with his children, said his friend, Moussa Sangare. Barry, 39, who immigrated to Canada from Guinea, worked in information technology at Quebec's health-insurance board.

