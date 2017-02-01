Vignettes of the victims from last week's mosque attack in Quebec
Details have emerged about some of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque attack on Jan. 29. Here is some information about them: Ibrahima Barry: The father of four was a dedicated family man who was always with his children, said his friend, Moussa Sangare. Barry, 39, who immigrated to Canada from Guinea, worked in information technology at Quebec's health-insurance board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|8 hr
|TVO
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|10 hr
|BennyD
|1
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Feb 1
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 31
|Tm Cln
|27
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|Jan 31
|extreme vetting
|5
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|Jan 31
|no shock here
|2
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC