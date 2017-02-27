Vancouver public art Human Structures to leave Olympic Village

The Lego-like art installation Human Structures Vancouver will be leaving the shores of Olympic Village--one of three public-art installations moving to Montreal in March after showing in the 2014-16 Vancouver Biennale. They'll be showing as part of the La Balade de la Paix / An Open-Air Museum exhibition sponsored by the City of Montreal and the MusA©e des Beaux-Arts de MontrA©al to celebrate the Quebec city's 375th anniversary and Canada's 150th.

