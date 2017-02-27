Valeant Pharmaceuticals shares fall as it lowers guidance for 2017
Shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals tumbled Tuesday after the drugmaker warned revenues and profits will drop more than analysts had anticipated for this year. The company's stock fell 9.5 per cent, losing $2.06 at $19.88 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
