University Challenge contestant to face retrial on student rape charge

Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere, 21, went on trial at York Crown Court earlier this month over an alleged incident at a halls of residence at York University in June 2014. After deliberating for almost 10 hours, the jury of eight men and four women was unable to reach verdicts on a charge of rape and sexual assault, which the defendant denied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gazetteherald.co.uk.