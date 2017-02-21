University Challenge contestant to face retrial on student rape charge
Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere, 21, went on trial at York Crown Court earlier this month over an alleged incident at a halls of residence at York University in June 2014. After deliberating for almost 10 hours, the jury of eight men and four women was unable to reach verdicts on a charge of rape and sexual assault, which the defendant denied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gazetteherald.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|15 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi...
|15 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Tue
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|Tue
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Feb 20
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC