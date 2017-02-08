Trudeau visits territories for first time since 2015 election campaign
There are 1 comment on the Telegram story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trudeau visits territories for first time since 2015 election campaign. In it, Telegram reports that:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the territories today and Friday for the first time since the 2015 election campaign and since the abrupt resignation of his former Liberal cabinet minister Hunter Tootoo, now an independent MP for Nunavut. Trudeau will begin his northern trip by meeting with representatives from Canada's national Inuit organization in Iqaluit today, moving ahead with a process announced late last year that brings government officials and indigenous leaders to the same table.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Telegram.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Al Zheimer - Cons...
|4
|Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin...
|Tue
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|Tue
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater
|Tue
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with...
|Feb 5
|East
|1
|Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp...
|Feb 5
|East
|1
|Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding
|Feb 5
|East
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC