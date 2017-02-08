Trudeau visits territories for first ...

Trudeau visits territories for first time since 2015 election campaign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the territories today and Friday for the first time since the 2015 election campaign and since the abrupt resignation of his former Liberal cabinet minister Hunter Tootoo, now an independent MP for Nunavut. Trudeau will begin his northern trip by meeting with representatives from Canada's national Inuit organization in Iqaluit today, moving ahead with a process announced late last year that brings government officials and indigenous leaders to the same table.

its yer tax cash

New York, NY

#1 6 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
