Trudeau makes first northern trip as Prime Minister
CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW > Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nunavut today, his first trip to the North since winning the 2015 election. His office announced he'll head to Germany next week and also address the European Parliament.
