Trudeau makes first northern trip as ...

Trudeau makes first northern trip as Prime Minister

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW > Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nunavut today, his first trip to the North since winning the 2015 election. His office announced he'll head to Germany next week and also address the European Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 9 hr Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... 9 hr its yer tax cash 1
News Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin... Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... Feb 5 East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... Feb 5 East 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC