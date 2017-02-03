Treat media providers equally, but do...

Treat media providers equally, but don't pass on costs, Canadians tell Joly

There are 1 comment on the Telegram story from Yesterday, titled Treat media providers equally, but don't pass on costs, Canadians tell Joly. In it, Telegram reports that:

Canadians want all media service providers treated equally, and content producers want a stable tax credit regime, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday as she spelled out the themes she latched onto from recent cross-country consultations on Canada's media and cultural landscape. However, Canadians don't want to see any new costs borne by media companies passed on to them through their utility bills, she told a cultural industry symposium.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TVO

Toronto, Canada

#1 20 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/north-america/2017...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The New World Order Hits Quebec City 22 hr BennyD 1
News Canada's response to a mosque massacre Feb 1 Jock Parisol - Bl... 2
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... Jan 31 Tm Cln 27
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... Jan 31 extreme vetting 5
Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero Jan 31 no shock here 2
News Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security... Jan 31 values eh 1
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... Jan 31 values eh 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC