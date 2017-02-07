The West Island's loss is the North S...

The West Island's loss is the North Shore's gain, census figures show

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: CBC News

Census data released Wednesday shows people are leaving Montreal and choosing to settle on the island's North and South Shores instead. The trend of urban sprawl is alive and well in the Montreal area, as young families opt for bigger spaces at affordable prices away from the big city, a census figures reveal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin... 17 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... 17 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater 17 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Mon Cadaverously old ... 3
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... Sun East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... Sun East 1
News Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding Sun East 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,726 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC