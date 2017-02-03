The Fulford File: Trump Them Again! -...

The Fulford File: Trump Them Again! -Use Executive Orders To Stem Creeping Bilingualism

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: VDARE

President Trump has discovered he can drive the Opposition Party crazy with well-placed Executive Orders. VDARE.com's suggestion: Trump them again! -with Executive Orders aimed at stemming America's creeping institutional bilingualism, the evils of which have just been illustrated in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... 1 hr East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... 1 hr East 1
News Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding 1 hr East 1
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem 11 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... 23 hr WolvesPhartss 2
News Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o... Feb 3 TVO 1
News The New World Order Hits Quebec City Feb 3 BennyD 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC