Student accused of rape was warned about creepy remarks

University Challenge contestant, 21, accused of raping a fellow student' had to be warned about being lecherous and creepy towards young women' A University Challenge contestant accused of raping a fellow student had to be warned about being lecherous and creepy, a friend has told a jury. A woman has told York Crown Court that Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere, 21, had sex with her at York University as she tried to push him off following a night out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.