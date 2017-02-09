Student accused of rape was warned ab...

Student accused of rape was warned about creepy remarks

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

University Challenge contestant, 21, accused of raping a fellow student' had to be warned about being lecherous and creepy towards young women' A University Challenge contestant accused of raping a fellow student had to be warned about being lecherous and creepy, a friend has told a jury. A woman has told York Crown Court that Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere, 21, had sex with her at York University as she tried to push him off following a night out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 17 hr Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... 17 hr its yer tax cash 1
News Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin... Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... Feb 5 East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... Feb 5 East 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC