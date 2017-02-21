Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Push for Trump Deal
Exports of one of the few dairy products that Canadians buy from Americans, known as ultrafiltered milk, will soon be wiped out, causing tens of millions in losses to some U.S. companies. Blame Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|10 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|17 hr
|wtf
|3
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Feb 13
|Kevin eh
|1
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Feb 11
|BLM
|2
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC