Sex assault trial to begin for former Alpine Canada ski coach Bertrand Charest
A trial is set to begin north of Montreal today for a former national ski coach who faces dozens of sex-related charges involving allegations from girls as young as 12. The trial will take place in Saint-Jerome, Que., where Charest has been in custody since his arrest in March 2015.
