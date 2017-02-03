Seven Rescued near Great Inagua

Coast Guard rescued seven people Wednesday from a 180-foot motor vessel taking on water about 46 miles west of Great Inagua, Bahamas. At 5:20 a.m., Coast Guard Seventh District Command Center watch standers received an alert from a locating device from the motor vessel Trois Rivieres near Great Inagua.

