School bus full of children slides off road into ditch in rural Quebec

WATCH ABOVE: It was a dramatic morning for a busload of children heading to school in La Presentation, Que as their bus skidded into a ditch due to icy weather. A school bus carrying 25 students from a local elementary and high school in La Presentation, about 45 minutes from Montreal, skidded off the ice-covered road, le rang Salvail, and ended up in a ditch.

Quebec, Canada

