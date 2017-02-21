Remember This? The first Sault-born mayorHe was both and Odd Fellow...
James Dawson, reading a welcome speech to Earl Haig, Viscount Byng, and Lady Byng, on the occasion of the unveiling of the cenotaph in memory of the dead who fell in the Great war 1914-1918, on the grounds of the Sault Ste Marie Court House. Sault Ste.
