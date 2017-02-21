Refugee influx: 5 things to know about illegal border crossings into Canada
The promised travel ban and immigration crackdown by U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be prompting many to head north. This week the UN refugee agency's representative in Canada, Jean-Nicolas Beuze, visited the crossing at Lacolle, Que., to observe the process and speak with asylum seekers.
