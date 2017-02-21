Refugee claimants from U.S. strain Ca...

Refugee claimants from U.S. strain Canada's border resources

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Canadian police said on Monday they have bolstered their presence at the Quebec border and border authorities have created a temporary refugee centre to process a growing number of asylum seekers crossing from the United States. The Canada Border Services Agency said at a news conference that it has converted an unused basement into a refugee claimant processing centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can... 2 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 9 hr wtf 3
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Feb 11 BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC