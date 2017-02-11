RCMP say 21 refugees arrested for cro...

RCMP say 21 refugees arrested for crossing border in Manitoba

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

An increasing number of refugee claimants from the U.S. have been risking freezing temperatures and walking through farmers fields to get over the border and into Emerson in the past few months. Fadel Alshawwa of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council brings blankets into a community hall for refugees that may walk across the border in Emerson, Man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... 11 hr BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns 14 hr Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... 15 hr Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Fri Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Fri Cadaverously old ... 1
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... Feb 9 its yer tax cash 1
News Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin... Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,486 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC