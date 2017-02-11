RCMP say 21 refugees arrested for crossing border in Manitoba
An increasing number of refugee claimants from the U.S. have been risking freezing temperatures and walking through farmers fields to get over the border and into Emerson in the past few months. Fadel Alshawwa of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council brings blankets into a community hall for refugees that may walk across the border in Emerson, Man.
