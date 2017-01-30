RCMP keeping close watch on Surrey's mosques after Quebec shootings
Surrey RCMP is increasing patrols around the city's eight Muslim mosques as well as gathering centres and schools following the mass shooting in Quebec. Corporal Scotty Schumann said police are still waiting to hear more from investigators in Quebec City's Ste-Foy district about what exactly transpired Sunday night.
