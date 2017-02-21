Rally in support of Quebec's Muslim community to be held in Lachine
A citizen-based rally in solidarity with the Muslim community will be held at Stoney Point Park in Lachine on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The aim of the event is to keep the memory of the six shooting victims of the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec City alive . Representatives from the Catholic and Anglican Churches, as well as Mosques, Synagogues, and interfaith community organizations will be in attendance to show their sympathy and solidarity.
