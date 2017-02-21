Quebec woman to stay behind bars in A...

Quebec woman to stay behind bars in Australia until drug trafficking trial begins in August

Read more: National Post

One of three Quebecers accused of trying to import a large amount of cocaine into Australia last year will remain in custody until her trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 28. A lawyer for Melina Roberge of Granby, Que., was scheduled to file a bail application Thursday, but a court clerk in Sydney says the lawyer withdrew the request. Roberge, 23, was arrested with Isabelle Lagace, 28, and Andre Tamine, 64, on Aug. 29, 2016 after the luxury cruise ship MS Sea Princess docked in Sydney.

Quebec, Canada

