Quebec woman to stay behind bars in Australia until drug trafficking trial begins in August
One of three Quebecers accused of trying to import a large amount of cocaine into Australia last year will remain in custody until her trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 28. A lawyer for Melina Roberge of Granby, Que., was scheduled to file a bail application Thursday, but a court clerk in Sydney says the lawyer withdrew the request. Roberge, 23, was arrested with Isabelle Lagace, 28, and Andre Tamine, 64, on Aug. 29, 2016 after the luxury cruise ship MS Sea Princess docked in Sydney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|2 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi...
|2 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Tue
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|Tue
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Feb 20
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC