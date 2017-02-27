Quebec teen charged in connection with abduction plot
A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with criminal harassment in connection with a plot to abduct a 13-year-old girl. A 15-year-old youth from L'Assomption, Que., has been charged with criminal harassment in connection with a plot to abduct a 13-year-old girl.
