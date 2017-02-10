Quebec student athlete says he was de...

Quebec student athlete says he was denied entry to the United States

13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A Quebec student athlete says he was denied entry to the United States after he was asked about religion and his Moroccan roots. Yassine Aber, a track and field athlete with the Universite de Sherbrooke, has told various media outlets he was questioned for more than five hours on Thursday at the Stanstead crossing on the Quebec-Vermont border.

