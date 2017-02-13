Quebec sees biggest increase in illeg...

Quebec sees biggest increase in illegal crossings from U.S., says RCMP

Quebec is dealing with the largest increase in the number of asylum seekers crossing illegally into Canada from the U.S., law enforcement officials said Monday. It is an increase that refugee lawyers are attributing to uncertainty over immigration policies in the U.S., which have become a hallmark of the young administration of President Donald Trump.

