Quebec Muslims feel solidarity after shooting
Bloodstains and bullet holes are pictured inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on Jan. 31, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Mathieu Belanger TORONTO Bullet holes and blood splatter still marked the walls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|Fri
|TVO
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|Fri
|BennyD
|1
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Feb 1
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 31
|Tm Cln
|27
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|Jan 31
|extreme vetting
|5
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|Jan 31
|no shock here
|2
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC