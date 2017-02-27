Quebec MP Guy Caron joins NDP leadership race

The 48-year-old is leaning on his economic credentials and unveiled his first promise to create a basic minimum income MP Guy Caron entered the NDP leadership race on Monday, saying It is time to give the party a shot, and he wants to be the NDP's first prime minister. OTTAWA-Quebec MP Guy Caron jumped into the New Democratic Party leadership race on Monday with a campaign he says will focus on the “two major challenges of the 21st century” - climate change and inequality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.