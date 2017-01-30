Quebec Mosque Shooting 20170130
Police and intelligence agencies have been monitoring the extreme right wing but did not believe an attack like the Quebec City mosque killings was likely, Canada's former National Security Advisor said Tuesday. "I don't think we saw a great deal of evidence, facts that suggested they were going to be a significant problem in terms of violence," Richard Fadden told the National Post following a speech at the Royal Canadian Military Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Wed
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|27
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|Jan 31
|extreme vetting
|5
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|Jan 31
|no shock here
|2
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC