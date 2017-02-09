Quebec man arrested in alleged threats against mosques and two...
SHERBROOKE, Que. - A 57-year-old Quebec man has been arrested for allegedly threatening two mayors, including one who has been in the news recently for encouraging people to support and understand Muslims.
