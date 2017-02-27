Quebec government concerned by presence of Asian carp in Saint-Lawrence River
Asian carp is an invasive species of fish that out-eats other species, making it difficult for native species to survive. Quebec's wildlife ministry says it is "very worried" about the presence of Asian carp, a harmful species of fish, in some Quebec waterways.
